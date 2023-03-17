We’re Probing Alleged Threat Against Igbo Voters By MC Oluomo – Lagos Police

The Lagos State Commissioner for Police, CSP Idowu Owohunwa, has said investigation is ongoing concerning an alleged threat against Igbo voters in the state by Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo.

A video had trended on social media showing MC Oluomo allegedly making the threat ahead of Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

In the video, MC Oluomo said, “Please tell them, we have begged them. If they don’t vote for us, it is not a fight. Tell them that Chukwudi’s mother, if you don’t vote for us, sit down at home. Do you understand? Sit down at home.”

Reacting to the threat today, Lagos CP said, “We condemn in the strongest possible terms any act, statement, or an action that could be interpreted as hate speech or that could be interpreted as deepening political tension regardless of the brain that might be behind it. With regards to this specific video you mentioned, it is currently a subject of a detailed investigation.”

Owohunwa also warned all those brewing violence in the state should desist or face the full wrath of the law, adding that the law enforcement agents will not spare any lawbreaker.

“Of course, we are deploying our cyber security access to solve that. And, I can assure you that nobody is above the law. This country is regulated. Anybody that tries to use his position, or his influence on others to deepen hate, or engender political tension which could, of course, snowball into violence, it remains the responsibility and the mandate of the Nigeria Police to investigate such cases.

“This specific one you mentioned will not be in isolation. It is already a subject of review. And it will be in the interest of the actors behind it and all others that might wish to also engage in such ill-informed, indirect action to be very careful, to be firmly warned because in the fullness of time, the full law will take its course and it will be not different in this instance if established,” Owohunwa added.