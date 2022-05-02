We’re Committed To Workers’ Welfare – Delta Govt

The Delta State Government has assured workers in the State that it will continue to meet their obligations as and when due.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa gave the assurance during the 2022 May-Day celebration held at Saint Patrick’s College, Asaba,with the theme “Labor, Politics and Quest For Good Governance Development in Nigeria”

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, stated that despite the financial constraints in the system, his administration would always prioritize the welfare of workers in the State.

He said his administration had been implementing promotion packages and employed new workers where necessary, adding that government is making concerted efforts to raise money to pay the backlog of pensioners entitlement, even as the administration was currently engaged in delivering on a number of projects aimed at making Delta a great State.

Governor Okowa stated that the roles workers played in the State could not be overemphasized as they made work easy and worked tirelessly to contribute to the prosperity agenda of his administration.

He thanked the leadership of the NLC, TUC, their affiliates and all other labour consultative unions in the State for their understanding and cooperation including the harmonious working relationship with the State government.

The Governor called on all Deltans to join in the task of bringing development to the State and urged them to be dedicated, committed and exercise patience while remaining supportive of the government of the day.

Earlier in his remarks, the State Chairman of NLC, Comrade Goodluck Ofobroku thanked the State Government for its continued support to workers in the State.

He pledged that the entire work force of the State would continue to work in tandem with the stronger Delta mantra of the administration so that it can finish strong.

The ceremony featured match pass by various workers union in the State.