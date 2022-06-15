We’ll Surmount Challenges Together, Soludo Tells New Special Advisers

The new four Special Advisers who were today, Tuesday, June 14, 2022 sworn-in during the 12th Anambra State Executive Council meeting at the Government House, Awka, were appointed based on their proven competence, positive leadership qualities, relevant track records and problem solving capabilities.

The Anambra State Government made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

It read in part, “Because ndi-Anambra expect nothing short of excellence from the newly inaugurated Special Advisers who all offered to serve and were selected from the pool of competitive applicants, they must consider themselves public property and are expected to serve with utmost loyalty, probity and accountability, and as such act patriotism and patriotically, provide fair advice, and imbibe modest lives.

“Yes! The challenges are humongous and requires tenacity, initiation of new ideas and strategies to formulate and execute policies. The newly inaugurated appointees must know that their appointment is a call to action, a call to squeeze water out of stone and to remain dedicated and committed to the effort of Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration via achieving a liveable, secure and prosperous homeland for ndi-Anambra.”

The newly inaugurated Special Advisers included: Special Adviser on Legislative/State Assembly Matters; Rt. Hon Anayo Nebe, Special Adviser on Political Matters; Dr. Alex Obiogbolu, Special Adviser on Medicals and Pharmaceuticals; Dr. Godwin Nnadozie and Special Adviser on Local Government Affairs, Barr. Raphael Asha Nnabuife.”