We’ll Resist State of Emergency in Kano – Kwankwaso

Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State, has voiced strong criticism against President Bola Tinubu’s administration, accusing it of compromising Kano’s security.

This was as he faulted the federal government’s decision to maintain heavy security for the deposed Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

Speaking at the inauguration of an 82-kilometre rural road network in his hometown, Madobi, Kwankwaso emphasized that the people of Kano would oppose any attempt to undermine the state’s established authority.

“We have mass followership because people believe in us, we are pro-people and the NNPP administration is determined to serve them anywhere they voted for it,” he said.

Kwankwaso added that as politicians, “we will not fold our arms and watch enemies of the state destroy the peaceful co-existence of our dear state, as we shall do everything possible to support the governor to succeed. I am happy that he is not distracted and is focused on achieving his goals.

“There are people from Kano, enemies of the state, who also suffer mental illness and are the ones advising the Federal Government on how to take over Kano through a State of Emergency. This is the madness of the highest order that the good, peace-loving and committed people of Kano will resist.”

Kwankwaso also stated that “in the build-ups to 2027, some desperate politicians are already on a mission of disruption, but we will rather prefer the two of us to lose than to allow them to crush us unnecessarily.

“We dare anybody, who thinks he can victimise us politically, to be rest assured that we are ready for the fight.

“We are not afraid to be out of power because we will remain politicians in or out of government, we cannot run away from our destiny, we are humans, we know what is good for us and we will pursue it vigorously.”