We’ll Prevent Nigerians from Sliding into Poverty – FG

The Federal Government has underscored its commitment to a two-pronged strategy aimed not only at eradicating poverty but also at preventing Nigerians from falling into its clutches. Dr. Betta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, articulated this vision during her two-day working visit to Maiduguri, Borno State.

A statement released by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Rasheed Zubair, revealed that the minister expounded on this strategy during her visit, emphasizing the government’s unwavering dedication to this cause.

Dr. Edu, who was warmly received by Borno State Governor Prof. Babagana Zulum, highlighted the resolve of President Bola Tinubu to address humanitarian crises and eradicate poverty in Nigeria. This commitment aligns closely with the objectives laid out in Sustainable Development Goals 1 and 2, which focus on ending poverty in all its forms and ensuring access to food security.

Edu stated, “It is important that the humanitarian ministry renews its partnership with the state and leverage on the state’s successes and experience to find better ways of doing things.

“The ministry under me will not only aim at eliminating poverty, but it shall also provide safety nets to prevent Nigerians from going under the poverty line.”