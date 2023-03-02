We’ll Expose South-East Rigging In Court, Adamu Garba Tells Obi

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Adamu Garba, has said if the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, heads to court with the claim that he won the 2023 presidential election, the massive rigging committed in his South-East stronghold will be unfolded.

Obi came third in the election won by President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the APC, while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party came second.

While Obi managed to win some states in his opponents’ stronghold, votes in his own stronghold were over 90 per cent secured for him.

At an international press conference on Thursday, the former governor of Anambra State vowed to reclaim his alleged stolen mandate in court.

Reacting, Garba tweeted, “See this chicken change level “World” Press Conference. We shall meet in court. And we will proof to you too the massive rigging and gross violations of electoral laws in the South Eastern States.

“Abeg, let the lawyers eat from your novice.”