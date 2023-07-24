We’ll Capture Simon Ekpa – Ohanaeze Faction

A faction of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo socio-cultural organization has promised to capture self-styled Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government In Exile, Simon Ekpa.

According to the group, the aim is to bring Ekpa to justices for the atrocities he has allegedly committed in the South-East region of Nigeria through his sit-at-home orders.

The organisation said this after Ekpa called for a referendum to actualise revive the Biafra Republic which will see the secession of the South-East from Nigeria

Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the Secretary-General of the faction, in a statement said Ekpa’s call for a referendum congress was concerning.

The statement said: “Ekpa’s self-proclaimed role as the Prime Minister of the Biafra Government in Exile and his declaration of a Biafra referendum is deeply concerning.

“Such actions have the potential to ignite civil unrest and chaos in Southeast Nigeria.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo, together with Southeast political leaders, remains resolute in capturing Simon Ekpa and bringing him to justice.

“The ongoing search for Ekpa is a preventive measure aimed at averting the upcoming Sit-at-Home disruptions.”