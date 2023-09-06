We’II Develop Infrastructure In Lake, Coastal Facing Cities — Oyetola

Adegboyega Oyetola, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, has revealed the ministry’s commitment to advancing infrastructure development in lakeside and coastal towns and cities across Nigeria. The objective is to attract more tourists to the country’s waterways, ultimately boosting revenue.

During a recent working visit to one of the agencies under his ministry, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) office in Lagos, Oyetola emphasized the importance of strengthening Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements to eliminate unnecessary charges on crude oil exports and combat Charter Vessel challenges.

Furthermore, Oyetola highlighted the significance of investing in the fishing sector, noting that a substantial portion of imported shrimps originates from Nigeria’s waters.

The former Osun State Governor underlined the ministry’s dedication to fully harnessing the nation’s maritime potential, increasing revenue generation, and curbing capital flight in the sector. He expressed satisfaction with NIMASA’s Modular Floating Dock, which is expected to create job opportunities for Nigerians.

Oyetola also expressed concern about the rates for Charter Vessels carrying crude oil and stressed the importance of securing stakeholders’ support, emphasizing the need for a national carrier, particularly through a PPP arrangement, to address this challenge.