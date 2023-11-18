Sports

Weather Washes out Jamaica-Canada CONCACAF Quarter-final

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
Torrential rain forced the postponement of Friday’s CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final clash between Jamaica and Canada in Kingston, organisers confirmed Friday.

Inclement weather sweeping across the region left huge puddles of water on the pitch at the National Stadium, and after delaying kick-off, officials opted to postpone the game until Saturday.

“Tonight’s quarterfinal match between Jamaica and Canada, scheduled to be played at the National Stadium, in Kingston, Jamaica, has been postponed due to the adverse weather conditions affecting the area,” Nations League organisers said.

“CONCACAF officials have been in ongoing communication with the referees and both teams. A decision has been made to reschedule the match and it will be played tomorrow at 10:30am ET (1530 GMT).

AFP

