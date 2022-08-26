News

Wearing Sneakers To NBA Conference Deliberate – Shettima

Anthony Adeniyi18 hours ago
Vice Presidential candidate of the ruling APC, Kashima Shettima, has revealed that he deliberately wore the outfit he wore to the conference of the Nigerian Bar Association to throw peo­ple off during the campaign.

The former Borno governor said he had received word that there was gang up against him there and so he threw them off with his outfit

Shettima said, “I was in Lagos for the NBA conference.

“It used to hold at Eko Hotel and was largely funded by the APC government of Lagos state.

He continued, “Subsequently, they moved it to Eko Atlantic; a product of an idea sanctioned by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“One of the candidates, he funded his agents and they held meetings for 3 consecutive nights to cause mischief.

“When I was told that it was a hostile crowd, I deliberately wore sneakers.”

