We Would Have Eliminated Nnamdi Kanu in Kenya – Buhari

Femi Adesina has said his principal, former President Muhammadu Buhari, did a favour to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, by extraditing him to Nigeria.

This he disclosed in his book titled ‘Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023),’ launched in Abuja last week.

Concise News recalls that Kanu was extradited to Nigeria from Kenya to face 11-count charges bordering terrorism, treasonable felony, managing unlawful society and others.

Quoting his principal, while responding to a delegation under the aegis of ‘Highly-Respected Igbo Greats, Adesina said, “In the past six years, I have developed a system where in which I don’t interfere with the judiciary. That was why in the case of Kanu, I said the best was to subject him to the system.

“Let him make his case in court instead of giving a terrible impression of the country from outside.

“I feel it is a favour to give him (Kanu) that opportunity. Government could have mobilized to eliminate him where he was, but we did not do that.

“You have made an extremely difficult demand on me as the leader of this country. The implication of your request is very serious. In the last six years, nobody will say I have confronted the judiciary. We are developing a country, and we have to go through the pains.

“The demand you have made is heavy, but I will consider it. I am glad to know you closely at this time. Please, accept my sympathy once again on the loss of your wife. May her soul rest in peace,” Buhari added while consoling Chief Mbazulike Ameachi, a First Republic Minister of Aviation, who led the delegation to the presidential villa with a demand of unconditional release of Kanu.