We Won’t Allow Messi Enjoy World Cup Final – Giroud

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
France striker, Olivier Giroud, has said his team will not allow Lionel Messi of Argentina enjoy the game when they both clash in the final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup on Sunday.

France booked a spot in the final after seeing off Morocco in a 2-0 win.

The defending champions face Argentina who got to the final by beating Croatia 3-0.

Speaking with TribalFootball, Giroud, who currently plays his club football at AC Milan, said, “Messi is an incredible player, but we’re not going to let him enjoy the best night he can have. We want to win this game. We want to win another World Cup.

“We will try everything to stop him. But there is not only Messi in that team. They’ve got great players who work for the team also. I think that is why they are so strong.”

