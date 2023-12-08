We Won’t Allow Disruption of Businesses in Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has vowed that his administration will not allow disruption of businesses in the state.

The governor gave the assurance on Friday during the 2023 Lagos Corporate Assembly, a business forum tagged “BOS meets with Business Community” at the Banquet Hall, Lagos House, Ikeja on Friday.

The event was graced by the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat; members of the State Executive Council, heads of agencies, Captains of Industries and entrepreneurs.

Speaking during the meeting, Sanwo-Olu urged government agencies to interface with corporate organisations and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) with a human face.

Sanwo-Olu, who promised prompt attention to issues during the meeting, reassured the business community that his administration is committed to ease of doing business and a conducive environment for businesses to thrive in Lagos State.

He said: “We have had a very extensive collaborative conversation and there was no disagreement. Everybody brought issues forward and I think at the end of the day, we were able to see solutions being espoused.

“We were able to make resolutions on how we need to rejig ourselves going forward.”