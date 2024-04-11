We Won’t Abandon Shaibu, Edo APC Vows

The Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo, Emperor Jaret Tenebe, has said that impeached deputy governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, will not be abandoned.

Concise News reported that Shaibu was impeached by the Edo State House of Assembly after he had a fallout with Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The impeachment has now been described as a sham by Tenebe who paid Shaibu a visit at his residence in Abuja.

Tenebe told Shaibu: “I am here to pay you this solidarity visit because I still regard you as the deputy governor of Edo State because that sham they did in the Edo State House of Assembly is a disgrace to the governor and it is an aberration to our democracy which I know the court will not allow to stand.

“You are somebody who stood out. The price you paid is the price of loyalty. You were loyal even to the detriment of the people you started with. You paid that price.

“We just celebrated Easter, and we know the price Jesus Christ paid. He died for our sins, and what happened is a replica of what Jesus Christ did for humanity.

“Today, they have removed you as the deputy governor but we still regard you as the deputy governor. It is the price that you have paid to ensure that Obaseki and his semblance are rooted out of Edo State. I can tell you that we will not allow you to walk alone. We are with you in spirit.

“You are a strong man, and I am here as the chairman of APC in Edo State, and I am also an Uzairue indigene where we both come from. We should be strong. I implore you to continue to pursue this matter in court, and we will be with you all through, and God is your strength.

“When one door is closed, many more are opened, and many are opened for you from today. That is what the detractors don’t know. Be strong, and we will match on together.”