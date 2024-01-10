We Owe Gratitude to Veterans – Adeleke Hails Ex-Soldiers

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has called on public and private bodies to support veterans as a mark of recognition for their service to the nation.

Speaking at the 2024 launching of the Armed Forces Remembrance emblem at Osogbo on Wednesday, Governor Adeleke noted that economic crises facing the nation should not warrant the neglect of military veterans.

“Service personnel, whether serving or retired, are a critical backbone of national existence. No sacrifice is more noble than one that involves loss of life or even permanent incapacitation. These brave men and women gave it all for our safety and protection.

“We therefore owe them eternal gratitude and appreciation. As a nation, we need to reappraise our national policy on veteran care. As much as we take care of the living, we must accord detailed care to the wounded ,injured and those with permanent physical disability.

“We must devise a special care programme for the veterans to appreciate their sacrifice for the nation.

“In current world power diplomacy, a nation is as strong as its armed forces. An armed forces well cared for to strengthen the capacity of the nation to protect and defend herself.

Maintaining national territorial integrity is a sacred task undertaken by Nigerians of various backgrounds. Reciprocating their personal offering demands strong post service care and attention.

“As much as we note the current national economic challenges, there are certain sectors that must not suffer neglect such as the military veterans. In other climes, they are rightly treated as the apple of the eye of the government.

That sector is about life and death”, the state Governor noted.

He assured the veterans that the state government will continue to support the Nigerian Legion, assuring that “In 2024, we will expand our support level in recognition of their contributions to nation building and development”

Speaking earlier, the Osun State Chairman of Nigerian Legion, Comrade Oladipo Abioye Peter commended Governor Adeleke for his wonderful performance since assuming office , pledging the support of the legion for the state government.

The event was attended by top government functionaries and various service and security commanders.