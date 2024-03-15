We Need Increased Local Capacities in Oil and Gas Sector – Olukoyede

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede has called for enhanced local capacities to grow the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

He made this call in Abuja on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 while receiving top executives of ExxonMobil that paid him a Courtesy Visit at the corporate headquarters of the EFCC.

According to him, the oil and gas industry is critical and germane to the developmental aspirations of Nigerians and for this reason, local capacities should be developed to fully domesticate the industry.

“The industry where you are operating is a major sector. Your activities touch the lives of Nigerians. It is, therefore, important to look inwards, develop local capacities, transfer technology and maximize the sector”, he said.

He also called for increased transparency and accountability in the industry.

In her remark, Vice-Chairman and General Counsel, ExxonMobil Companies in Nigeria, Adesua Dozie, expressed delight with the appointment of Olukoyede as EFCC’s Chairman and assured the Commission of her companies’ support and collaboration.

“We are here to congratulate you on your appointment. We are extremely excited to be associated with the EFCC and wish to assure you of our continued support and collaboration”, she said.

She was accompanied on the visit by Bala Wudiri, General Manager, Venture Relations and Hashim Saidu, Manager, Business Relations.