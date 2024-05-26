We Must Prevent Children from Losing Their Identity – Oluremi Tinubu

First Lady of Nigeria Oluremi Tinubu has called for immediate action to prevent children from losing their identity.

This was as she called for good morals and effort to preserve cultural values in the current generation.

She said, “As First Lady of Nigeria, I am deeply concerned about our children losing their identity if we do not take immediate action. At an event celebrating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s first year in office, I emphasized the importance of women as the foundation of our homes and society. We must nurture our children, instill good morals, and preserve our cultural values.

“Today, we honor women who have significantly contributed to our nation’s development. Every woman, regardless of age, is a mother, a nurturer, and a builder. Without intervention, our society risks losing its identity.

“I urge all women to be unifying forces in their homes and communities, drawing inspiration from the pioneering women who paved the way. Let’s support and pray for President Tinubu and work towards a prosperous Nigeria, our “Eldorado.”

“Thank you to all mothers for your love, strength, and sacrifices. Together, we can achieve great things for our nation.”