We Must Be On Same Page, Minister Tells ASUU

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Barr. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, on Monday urged the leadership of the Academy Staff Union of University (ASUU) to join forces with the government for the sake of national progress.

This was even as she said it was time that every sector of the country, including education, moved on the same pace to achieve the current administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Minister made the call during a round table discussion between the federal government and the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on the way forward to ensure smooth academic session in Nigeria in 2024 and beyond.

She said aside being a product of the university system, she expressed a desire to shift the role of the Ministry of Labour and Employment beyond simply mediating disputes during strikes. “We should be part of the process to ensure such actions are averted,” she declared, advocating for proactive problem-solving rather than reactive conflict resolution”, she stated.

While craving the indulgence of the leadership of the Union led by its President, Comrade Emmanuel Osodeke, to allow the ministry to know all the problems of the union, the Minister said she believes that with mutual understanding, they can all moved the country in the same direction.

Addressing the leadership of the union, led by its President, Comrade Emmanuel Osodeke, Onyejeocha extended an open invitation for dialogue and complete transparency.

She noted that by prioritizing open communication and proactive problem-solving, both parties can work together to ensure a smooth academic session in 2024 and beyond, paving the way for a vibrant and flourishing educational landscape

“I crave your indulgence to allow the ministry to know all the issues you think we should know,” she requested. “I want us to be on the same page, from item one to the last, for the sake of the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

“Labour Ministry is not supposed to be reactive but be proactive. We should be part of the process to make sure that every issue is addressed”.

“I am a product of the university system. We want to be on the same page because of the renewed hope agenda.

Emphasizing the critical role of education in the nation’s future, Onyejeocha reiterated the need for unity and shared direction. “We have to move at the same pace,” she insisted. “I believe that we can move at the same direction.”

Demonstrating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s dedication to reviving Nigeria’s education system, the Honorable Minister emphasised the government’s commitment to prioritizing education, pointing to the recent “student loan approval” as a tangible example.

However, the Minister also urged ASUU leaders to consider the current economic realities when framing their demands. While acknowledging past agreements, she gently appealed for pragmatism, suggesting that some goals might need reevaluation in light of the nation’s financial constraints.