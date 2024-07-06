‘We Lost With Pride,’ Says Martinez on Portugal Loss to France

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez expressed pride in his team despite their loss to France in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals on Friday.

Martinez, pledging a stronger return, commended his players for delivering their best performance of the tournament in Hamburg.

France secured a 5-3 victory in the penalty shootout, avenging their 2016 final defeat after a goalless draw through regular and extra time.

Martinez, reflecting on the match, highlighted the determination and quality displayed by his squad.

“(We showed we are) a team that can suffer, but wants to win for the fans,” Martinez told SportTV.

“We lost, but with pride, in the Portuguese style of giving everything.”

Martinez said the team’s younger players would improve as a result of the tense clash at the Volksparkstadion.

“Our players will grow a lot from this experience,” continued Martinez.

“The personality, the chances, how we created danger in the final third.

“It was a performance that makes us look to the future with great pride.”

The coach praised 41-year-old defender Pepe, the oldest player in the tournament’s history, who appeared in tears at the end of the match.

“He was a warrior… what Pepe did today and in the tournament was exemplary,” added Martinez.