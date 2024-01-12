We Didn’t Arrest Any CBN Official – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied arresting a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Aisha Ahmad.

Social media reports had it that Ahmad was picked up by secret police for fraudulently acquiring shares in Polaris Bank, Titan Trust Bank and Union Bank.

However, the DSS post on X late Thursday that it didn’t arrest any CBN official in the last 48 hours.

“The DSS did not, in the last 48 hours, arrest any former or present official of the CBN,” the post read.

Social media users, however, regarded the post as technical, just as they questioned the DSS to state of an arrest was made before the last 48 hours.