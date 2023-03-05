We Are Prepared To Win Lagos Gov Election – APC

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has said it is prepared to win the governorship election scheduled for March 11 in the state.

Incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, goes against Olajide Adeniran, popularly known as Jandor, of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Gbadebo Rhodes-Viviour of the Labour Party.

The presidential election of February 25 saw Labour Party beat the APC by about seven thousand votes, leading to speculations that the same might repeat itself in the governorship election.

However, the APC publicity secretary, Seye Oladejo, told Daily Independent otherwise.

He said ” We are very well prepared for Saturday’s governorship election. Massive mobilization of voters with the landmark achievements of the governor during his first tenure as our selling points. We anticipate no problem. We will win”.