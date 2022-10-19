We Are In Talks To Have Wike – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Faruk Aliyu, has said the party is in talks to bring the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, over to its camp.

Wike, a governor in the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, has been at loggerheads with the party over its national chairman.

He has since distanced himself from the party’s activities and recently endorsed the All Progressives Congress Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for second term, to the shock of his party.

Reacting to the crisis in the PDP, Aliyu said: “We are talking to Wike. We are talking to so many of them. Of course, it is politics. So, we are not enemies of Wike, and he is a very important person in this country – a governor for that matter – and you cannot ignore Rivers State.

“So, if Wike decides to come to us, we would gladly welcome him, and I can confirm to you that we are talking to him.”