We Are Bound to Defend Our Democracy – CAS

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar has stated that Nigeria’s democratic institutions, values, and principles are the foundation upon which the nation is built, and it remains the constitutional responsibility of the Nigerian Air Force,(NAF) and sister Services to protect and strengthen them.

He stated this earlier today, 10 August 2024, at Gombe while interfacing with the State Governor, His Excellency, Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya.

Speaking further, Air Marshal Abubakar noted that though the burden of security rests squarely on the shoulders of State Governors, they are nevertheless assured of the support of the Armed Forces and other security agencies as willing partners in ensuring that the freedom and rights of all Nigerians as enshrined in the constitution are upheld, and that the rule of law is respected and adhered to in Gombe State.

The CAS went on to commend Governor Yahaya for his remarkable achievements as the Executive Governor of Gombe State. Accord to the CAS, “Your commitment to infrastructural development, healthcare improvement, and upliftment of educational standards has brought about substantial progress, enhancement of quality of lives, just as your investment drive has placed Gombe State tops for ease of doing business in Nigeria, for 2 years on record.”

Speaking on the wanton destruction of lives and properties during the recent protest in the State, Air Marshal Abubakar stated that realizing the protest was hijacked by unscrupulous elements, the need for extra security measures became necessary. This situation, according to him, led to the NAF deploying an aircraft for reconnaissance over the metropolis and other parts of the State, while Regiment Forces joined sister security services in quelling the unrest.

In his response, Governor Yahaya noted that though these were trying times for the Nation, the commitment of the NAF and other security agencies in subdueing the various security challenges have made sure citizens can go about the livelihoods without much threats.

He then commended the NAF 109 Combat Reconnaissance Group for their swift reaction in quelling the recent cases of looting and theft that accompanied the last civic protest. The Governor then assured the CAS of his Government’s commitment to assist in providing some infrastructure to the 109 CRG so as to enable the unit to function effectively.