We Are All Winners, Says Speaker Oborevwori On Emerging PDP Gov Candidate

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and the PDP Governorship flagbearer, Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori has said that his victory at the PDP Governorship Primaries on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, was for all Deltans, saying there were no losers in the contest.

Specifically, the PDP Governorship Candidate said that the contest was a family affair and declared that; “We are all winners”.

In a Press Statement, he personally signed, the Governorship candidate said that; “I am deeply humbled that most of our party delegates at the gubernatorial primaries in Asaba chose me from among the list of other eminently qualified aspirants as the PDP flagbearer for the 2023 governorship election in Delta State”.

“Their overwhelming support is an emphatic endorsement of my M.O.R.E agenda, which seeks to keep Delta State ahead in all aspects of social and economic wellbeing. The broad spectrum of the voting pattern is very reassuring, and consistent with my pan Delta disposition”, he stated.

He expressed gratitude to the State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, “For providing a level playing field for all aspirants. Indeed, Governor Okowa has once again solidified his reputation as a model democrat. It is on record that under his administration, party primaries in the State have been competitive, free, fair, and transparent, a wholesome departure from what it was before his coming in 2015. Thank you, Your Excellency, for being a torchbearer”.

According to him; “I celebrate my family, teeming supporters, friends, political associates, and well wishers who believed in me and stood solidly behind me. The outpouring of goodwill and encouragement fuelled me on”.

“Let me also thank the leadership of the PDP in Delta State for their unity of purpose and organizational savvy. The primaries were devoid of rancour, suspicion, and distrust, a powerful testament of their commitment to fairness and equity. I also extend my gratitude to all the security agencies for ensuring that the primaries were conducted in a peaceful and orderly atmosphere”, he said.

Rt Hon Oborevwori who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria added that; “I salute all my fellow contestants for making this contest an interesting one. Your determination and competitive fire ensured that there was no dull moment throughout the campaign. In my book, we are all winners. It is just that in a contest like this, one person must win. And now that it is over, I eagerly look forward to all of us working together for the success of the PDP at the 2023 elections at all levels”.

“Finally, to all Deltans, I assure you that an Oborevwori administration will bring more prosperity and development. During the consultations/campaign, I endeavoured to sell my person and my M.O.R.E agenda to the members of our party and Deltans in general. But of even weightier consideration is that my interactions with our people afforded me the opportunity to feel their pulse, understand their challenges, and identify with their aspirations. Therefore, I assure you that I am well poised to make life richer, better, and more fulfilling for everyone”, he stated.