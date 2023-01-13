We Actually Kissed, Says Toyin Abraham On Embrace With Sydney Talker

Toyin Abraham, a well-known Nollywood actress and filmmaker, has addressed the criticisms of her long embrace with skit creator Sydney Talker.

Following an incident with Instagram sketch creator Sydney Talker, Toyin has experienced harsh reaction. This was widely deemed “inappropriate.”

Fans were outraged by the pair’s close embrace in a viral video that showed them at an event, criticizing it as indecent.

The sketch creator caused a scene by giving the actress a bear hug while they were at the theater for a meet and greet.

Internet users and fans were outraged by the hug and criticized the actress for letting the 27-year-old hold her for so long.

But in response to the criticism, the unperturbed Toyin said that she had received a kiss from him in the comments area.

She wrote: ”This video is not complete self, person that even kissed me.”