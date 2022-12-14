Wase calls For Improved Nigeria-Ghana Parliamentary Relations

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Ahmed Idris Wase, and the Speaker of Ghanaian Parliament, Mr. Alban Kingsford Sumana, have pledged to strengthen parliamentary relation for the benefits of the West African sub-region.

Speaking when he received the Ghanaian Speaker who is on a courtesy call in his office, the Deputy Speaker said Nigeria and Ghana have a lot in common and pledged to improve synergy between the two parliaments, which would benefit not only the two countries but also the entire sub-region.

He applauded the ECOWAS Parliament for ensuring that free movement of goods and services is achieved. While expressed optimism that with close working relationship between the two countries, a lot could be achieved.

The Deputy Speaker, who received the Ghanaian Speaker on behalf of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, called for the creation more parliamentary friendship groups where lawmakers would interact and educate one other as well as create understanding between the two parliaments.

Earlier, the Ghanaian Speaker said they were in Nigeria to meet with the management of the National Assembly Service Commission and to share in the knowledge and experiences they have in running and managing the affairs of the National Assembly.

He thanked the leadership of the National Assembly and the chairman of the National Assembly Service Commossion and his commisioners for accepting to share their knowledge and experiences.

The Ghanaian Speaker was accompanied by the Ghanaian National Assembly Clerk as well some senior staffs of the parliament.