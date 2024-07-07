Warri-Itakpe Train Service Resumes After Suspension

The Management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation NRC) has announced that train services (WITS) will resume operation on Monday, July 8, 2024, after temporary suspension.

The service was suspended along the route as a result of train derailment at Abraka Railway station.

The announcement was made in a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Public Relations, Yakub Mahmood.

“All intending travellers on WITS, may continue to book their boarding tickets online as from today 7th of July or physically at our stations from Monday 8th of July as usual.

“NRC Management deeply regrets any inconveniences this derailment and temporary suspension of WITS may have caused our valued passengers,” the statement concluded.