WAMY To Establish Islamic University In Jigawa

The World Assembly of Muslim Youth (WAMY), a renowned Saudi-based non-governmental organization, has pledged to construct a prestigious Islamic university in Jigawa State. This momentous decision was announced during a visit by Governor Mallam Umar Namadi to the WAMY Office in Kano on Saturday.

Director of WAMY, Hashem Mohammed Abdelsalam, expressed his gratitude to Governor Namadi and his entourage for the visit, making him the first governor to visit their office. He commended the people of Jigawa for their continuous support and cooperation with WAMY.

Highlighting the organization’s commitment to Nigeria, Mr. Hashem recalled that WAMY first arrived in the country in 1973, just a year after its establishment, and has since been actively involved in various humanitarian activities, primarily in southern Nigeria. However, it was in the year 2000 that an individual from Jigawa State generously donated a plot of land in Kano, paving the way for the establishment of the WAMY Office there.

He said over the past five years, WAMY’s presence in Jigawa State has seen significant contributions to the community, including the construction of ten mosques and the installation of over fifty boreholes, greatly improving access to water resources. Looking forward, WAMY plans to conduct an eye camp and medical outreach in the state in September, with the approval and support of Governor Namadi.

In line with their mission to empower communities and promote education, WAMY is now embarking on a monumental project to establish an Islamic university in Jigawa State. Following the success of Alhikmah University in Ilorin, the organization aims to replicate this model of excellence in Jigawa, fostering educational growth and uplifting the state’s educational landscape.

Additionally, WAMY plans to construct a mosque with an Imam’s residence in a strategic location within the state, further contributing to the spiritual well-being of the local community.

Mr. Hashem also pledged that Jigawa State would receive priority consideration for scholarships and other humanitarian interventions from WAMY, underscoring the organization’s commitment to the betterment of the state.

In his response, Governor Mallam Umar Namadi expressed gratitude to WAMY for the invaluable offer to establish an Islamic university in Jigawa State and extend scholarships to its citizens. Recognizing the positive impact of WAMY’s activities on the lives of the people in Jigawa, the governor assured the organization of his full support and cooperation in achieving its mission within the state.

WAMY is “an independent organization and Islamic forum that supports the work of Muslim organizations and needy communities the world over.” With its international headquarters in Saudi Arabia, WAMY has expanded its reach through satellite chapters in 56 other countries and affiliations with some 500 other Muslim youth and student organizations across five continents.