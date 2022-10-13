Walter Miller Varsity: Niger Gov Reiterates Support For Private Investors

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has restated the commitment of his administration to ensure support to individuals willing to invest in the state.

Governor Sani Bello restated this in his goodwill message at the fund raising dinner of the Proposed Walter Miller University Diko, Gurara Local Government of Niger State, organized by the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT), Lt. Gen.Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (rtd) in Lagos.

He described the retired General as a mentor whose records are impeccable adding that his kinds are few in Nigeria.

While appreciating the Lt.Gen. Danjuma for the laudable initiative, the Governor assured that there is a mechanism in place to ensure security of life and property within and outside the institution.

“There are very few people like you in Nigeria today. We are always proud to associate ourselves with you. You’ve been a mentor to us, and your records are impeccable.

In his remarks, the BOT Chairman of the proposed University and chief host of the event, LT.Gen.Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (rtd), recalled how the idea of establishing the institution was birthed 12 years ago.

Niger State Government had donated 100 Hectares of land for the proposed University.

The fund raising dinner attracted eminent personalities across different political parties including serving and past Governors, law makers, Ministers and clergymen.