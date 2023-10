WAEC Names Amos Dangut New Head of National Office

The West African Examination Council, WAEC, has announced that Dr Amos Dangut is its new Head of National Office.

“He took over from Mr. P.E. Areghan, FCGP, who retired from active service on Monday, October 2, 2023,” WAEC said 8n a terse statement on Wednesday.

Dangut joined the services of the Council in 1998.

More to follow…