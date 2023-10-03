WAEC Convenes 76th Meeting to Address Malpractice in 2023 WASSCE Results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has convened the 76th meeting of the Nigeria Examinations Committee (NEC) to deliberate on cases of malpractice and irregularities stemming from the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates. This significant gathering was officially announced via WAEC’s social media handle on Tuesday.

Notably, WAEC had recently appointed Dr. Amos Josiah Dangut as the Head of the Nigeria National Office, as reported by The PUNCH on Monday. Dr. Dangut’s leadership comes at a pivotal time, as the 76th NEC meeting seeks to address the challenges posed by widespread malpractice and irregularities in the 2023 WASSCE.

In August, WAEC initially released the results for the 2023 WASSCE; however, a staggering 262,803 candidates found their results withheld due to various instances of examination malpractice. This action underscored the examination body’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of the educational assessment process.

Students affected by the result withholding have been eagerly awaiting updates on their outcomes. WAEC has now assured these candidates that information regarding their results will be communicated promptly following the conclusion of the 76th NEC meeting. The meeting’s agenda is to carefully consider and make decisions regarding the malpractice and irregularity cases that arose during the conduct of the 2023 WASSCE for School Candidates.