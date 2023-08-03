Vwaere Diaso: Lagos NMA Declares Indefinite Strike In Three Govt Hospitals

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State chapter, has instructed all doctors working in the three Government hospitals on Lagos Island to initiate an indefinite strike in response to the tragic death of their colleague, Dr. Vwaere Diaso.

The NMA also declared a five-day mourning period in the state and requested doctors in other government-owned hospitals to reduce their activities as a sign of respect for the deceased colleague.

The hospitals affected by the indefinite strike are the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos; Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, Lagos, and the Massey Street Children’s Hospital, Lagos.

According to the NMA’s press statement signed by its state Chairman, Dr. Benjamin Olowojebutu, and Secretary, Ismail Ajibowo, Dr. Diaso passed away on Tuesday at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos, after being trapped in an elevator for over 40 minutes without available blood for resuscitation.

The NMA expressed profound sorrow and sympathy for Dr. Diaso’s family, colleagues, the Medical Guild, and all doctors in Lagos State. They considered her death to be avoidable and blamed the lack of resolute action on recurrent issues related to the elevator, which had been the subject of numerous complaints over the years.

The association demanded an immediate and unbiased investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and sought justice for those found responsible, particularly the General Manager of the Lagos State Infrastructure Management Agency, Ms. Adenike Adekambi.

As a form of protest, the NMA instructed doctors in the three government hospitals on Lagos Island (GH Lagos, LIMH, and MSCH) to proceed with indefinite strike action until investigations are concluded and justice is served. Other government hospital doctors were directed to limit their activities, with only emergency services being provided for the next five days.

The NMA also called on the government to urgently overhaul the house officers’ quarters on the island and attend to necessary repairs in government hospitals. They emphasized the need for immediate improvement in the blood transfusion system in Lagos State.

In light of the tragic incident, the NMA’s upcoming Annual General Meeting will be a low-key event as a gesture of respect for their late colleague. The NMA assured its members that they are actively addressing the situation and will ensure justice prevails.