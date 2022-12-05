Voters Are Not In Chatham, Atiku, Okowa Campaign Mocks Tinubu

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization mocks the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his trip to the Chatham House in United Kingdom saying that the voters he need to address are not in Chatham but waiting for him here in Nigeria.

It is pathetic that Asiwaju Tinubu had to travel to the United Kingdom under the guise of appointment at Chatham House just to dodge Nigerians and the media at home for fear of being asked questions on his many political baggage, miserable gaffes, fictitious plans and the meaningless programmes encapsulated in a renewed hopelessness.

The APC Presidential Candidate is always looking for public arena where he can depend on scripted messages rather than allow himself to be scrutinized by Nigerians.

It is imperative for his handlers to note that Nigerians are apprehensive that Asiwaju Tinubu might eventually cause our nation a huge international embarrassment by exhibiting his constant gaffes on the International Stage at Chatham House.

In any case, while the APC Presidential candidate is forum shopping abroad, the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar is going round the country and directly engaging Nigerians on credible fora with his people-based and national recovery plans, policies and programs for our nation.

Our Campaign urges Nigerians to disregard the antics of the APC and its Presidential Candidate as they remain focused on their determination to vote in Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 Presidential election so that he can lead the charge in the onerous task of rebuilding our nation.