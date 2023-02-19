Headline
Vote For Tinubu, Buhari Urges Nigerians
President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to vote for the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in Saturday’s presidential election.
According to Buhari, Tinubu is a true believer in Nigeria and will build on his legacies.
He tweeted, “I am not a contestant in the coming election, but my party, @OfficialAPCNg, has a candidate in the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I am calling on all of you to vote for @officialABAT. He is reliable, a true believer in Nigeria, and he will build on our achievements.”
The President’s tweet comes amid policies which have been unfavorable to Tinubu ahead of the election.