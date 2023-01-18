Headline

Vote For Me To End Insecurity, Corruption – Tinubu

Anthony Adeniyi28 mins ago
15
Tinubu
Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola 6, has urges his supporters to vote for him to sweep corruption and insecurity away.

Tinubu said this at his presidential rally in Kwara State on Tuesday.

He said, “Sweep away fraud, corruption and insecurity with your brooms in the forthcoming election.

“Today, we are just celebrating freedom. We are re-assessing and re-asserting our freedom in democracy. “Yesterday, they never believed that today would happen, but it is happening in your lifetime. We thank you for believing in (Governor) AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. He knows how to behave. He is a very honest and genuine, hardworking man.

“Vote for me as your presidential candidate on February 25 and vote for all our National Assembly candidates. Vote for Governor AbdulRazaq and all the House of Assembly candidates on March 11.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi28 mins ago
15

Related Articles

Omokri, Obi

IPOB Will Control Military If Obi Wins – Omokri

4 hours ago
Muhammadu Buhari

Education Needed To Check Religious Intolerance – Buhari

4 hours ago

Customs Impound Military Hardwares, Hands Over Drug Worth N13bn NDLEA

5 hours ago
Tinubu, Atiku

Atiku Sells Everything That Has Nigeria’s Name – Tinubu

18 hours ago