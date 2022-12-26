Headline

Vote For Leaders Who Won’t Fight Bandits, Gumi Urges Nigerians

Anthony Adeniyi47 mins ago
19
Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, bandits

Controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has urged Nigerians to vote for leaders who won’t fight against bandits.

According to Gumi, bandits “are our people,” adding that only leaders who will negotiate with bandits deserve votes.

Gumi said this just 90 days to the 2023 general election in the country. The cleric was captured in a video while delivering a sermon to his congregation.

“Don’t vote for those who will fight bandits. The fighters (bandits) are our people. So please vote for those who, after attaining power, will call and negotiate with our people (bandits) so as to give them what they want for peace to reign,” he said.

