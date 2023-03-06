Volleyball President Nimrod Donates 185 Soft Balls To States

The President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod has donated 5 softballs each to the 36 States of the Federation including the FCT.

The donation of 185 volleyball softballs was made by Nimrod to celebrate his birthday with volleyball stakeholders in Nigeria on Sunday.

Nimrod stated that the balls are solely for developmental programs in the various states and will be distributed by the Zonal Representatives of the NVBF.

He said, “I am humbled by the widespread good wishes and prayers in marking my birthday from friends (home and abroad) including families that took their time in sending goodwill messages.

“I am truly overwhelmed and to reciprocate this recognition, I am donating 5 soft volleyballs to the 36 states and the FCT for young kids development program in our beloved sport.

“The balls are to be collected by the Zonal Representatives of the board and to be shared to the respective states in each zone, with the hope they will be given to active junior volleyball clubs.”

Nimrod said, “Together, we can build, develop and promote volleyball in Nigeria”.