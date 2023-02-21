Volleyball: Development Of Players My Priority – Gidado

The organiser of Catch Them Tall Volleyball Competition, Dr Esther Gidado says her aim is to develop grassroots players in Gombi Local Government Area.

Dr Gidado stated this after the end of the three days Dr Esther Gidado volleyball competition in Gombi, Adamawa State.

The volleyball enthusiast said lack of volleyball activities and passion made her begin the journey of investing into tall players in Gombi.

She said the competition has been restricted to only junior secondary schools players in order to produce players for the state ahead of National Junior and Youth Championships.

She said, “What inspired me to organise this competition is passion and interest and I want to touch life and empower the talented youths through sports.

“This competition is all about catching tall Volleyball which will be organised between age groups of some secondary schools in Gombi LGA of Adamawa state.”

Dr Gidado said more schools have started keying into the catch them tall volleyball competition with the help of their various Games Masters.

She said, “Schools have started showing keen interest as more entries are coming in immediately after this competition ends. Games Masters asked me why we restricted the competition to only five schools in Gombi.

“After the volleyball competition, I have laid the foundation by God’s grace. We continue with other events.”

Two players (Gonman Gayus and Godswill Gayus) of Government Day Secondary School (Gombi Central) were given scholarships by Adamawa State Sports Council while 15 athletes were selected for the 2023 National Youth Games in Delta State.

Winners (female):

1st- Government Day Secondary School (MUCHALLA)

2nd- Government Secondary School (Gombi)

3rd- Best Centre (Gombi)

Winners (male):

1st- Government Secondary School (Gombi)

2nd- Government Day Secondary School (Gombi Central)

3rd- Government Day Secondary School (MUCHALLA)