Viral Video: Woman Remanded for Maltreating Female Child

A woman identified in the viral video maltreating a child was on Friday arraigned at Court 5, Ogba Magistrate Court, Ikeja, Lagos.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Adejoke Ladenegan-Oginni, Head Public Affairs Unit, Lagos DSVA.

According to the statement, the woman will be remanded pending the issuance of the Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) legal advice; whilst the child remains in safe custody with the Ministry of Youth and Social Development.

“The Lagos State Government remains committed to protecting the rights and well-being of children and will continue to work diligently to ensure justice is served in this case.

“We encourage residents to speak up and report cases of Domestic and Sexual Violence through our toll free number 08000 333 333,” the statement read in part.