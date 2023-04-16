Viral Video: We’ll Probe Attack On Staff In Adamawa – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said it will investigate a trending video on social media in which someone suspected to be its staff was allegedly manhandled by some political miscreants in Adamawa State.

It said the video followed developments arising from the supplementary governorship election in the state.

DSS Spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, made this known in a statement on Sunday.

The statement read in part, “The Service wishes to inform the public that it has commenced a full investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident.

“While calling for calm, the Service also implores concerned parties in Adamawa State to remain peace-loving and shun violence.”