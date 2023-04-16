News

Viral Video: We’ll Probe Attack On Staff In Adamawa – DSS

Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
Department of State Services
Department of State Services

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said it will investigate a trending video on social media in which someone suspected to be its staff was allegedly manhandled by some political miscreants in Adamawa State.

It said the video followed developments arising from the supplementary governorship election in the state.

DSS Spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, made this known in a statement on Sunday.

The statement read in part, “The Service wishes to inform the public that it has commenced a full investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident.

“While calling for calm, the Service also implores concerned parties in Adamawa State to remain peace-loving and shun violence.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago

Related Articles

Chairman,Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd)

NDLEA Intercepts Drug Consignment In Baby Lotion

11 hours ago
Police

Lagos CP Removes Okokomaiko DPO Over Extortion

18 hours ago

Police Find Missing Boy In Lagos

19 hours ago

NiMET DG Calls For Collaboration In Disseminating Early Warning Information

2 days ago