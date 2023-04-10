News

Viral Video: Rivers Police Orders Arrest Of Personnel

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
Following the identification of the Policemen shown in a viral video harassing and assaulting an unidentified man at a Elibrada junction, Emohua, the Rivers State Command

Commissioner of Police, CP OKon O Effiong, psc(+), fdc, has ordered the immediate arrest of the officers indicated.

As a defender of human rights, the CP assures members of the public, that the Police Officers will be investigated in line with extant rules underlying the conductof police personnel; and appropriate sanctions meted accordingly.

The Command further assures the good people of Rivers State of its unalloyed commitment to promoting the rule of law. People are enjoined to report cases of human rights abuse and infractions.

