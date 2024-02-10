Viral Video: Police Dismiss Threat of Banditry in Gombe

The Gombe State Police Command has urged citizens to disregard a viral video indicating that bandits have infiltrated the state.

This was as the command reiterated its commitment to ensuring the protection of lives and property, maintenance of law and order in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, ASP Mahid Abubakar.

It read, “The attention of Gombe State Police Command has been drawn to a trending video in circulation purported to have emanated from a sister security agency that “bandits have infiltrated Gombe State and that bandits informants are on the increase”.

“The Command wishes to state emphatically that there is no such threat in Gombe State, and the Police in the Command in collaboration with other security agencies are committed in ensuring the protection of lives and property, maintenance of law and order in the state.

“Therefore, well meaning members of the state should discountenance the trending video message and go about their lawful businesses as usual, the Command also assures the people and residents alike of their safety.

“Finally, the public is enjoined to report any suspicious persons or movements to the nearest Police Stations or through the following Police Emergency numbers for prompt response 08150567771 please.”