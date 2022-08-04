Viral Video: Police Attend To Personnel ‘Abandoned’ After Gunshot Injury

The Nigeria Police Force has reacted to a video in which its personnel, one DSP Musa Muhammed Adamu, attached to Police Mobile Force 45 Squadron, Dei-Dei, Abuja claimed to have been abandoned by the Police after sustaining gunshot injuries while on special joint military/security operation under the auspices of Operation Puff Adder in Kaduna State.

“The Force wishes to state that updates of every single part of the process from the incident till date is being received regularly, while substantial commitments have been made both by the Kaduna State Government, the Nigeria Police Force, Senior Officers under whose Command he has served, and his colleagues who have made valuable contributions on his road to recovery financially and in other forms,” Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement.

He continued, “It is pertinent to state that there is a standard procedure for channelling complaints within the Force and that the Police Social Media Policy is still in effect and enforceable against all contraventions by Police Officers. However, considering the present situation, the Force would rather focus on the major issue, which is the health of the officer and ensuring his quick recovery, as well as payments of all insurance and medical benefits due to him.

“The Force Insurance Officer has been mandated by the Inspector-General of Police to ensure prompt processing of his Group Personnel Accident Insurance Scheme payments and other necessary allowances while we wish him a quick recovery and return to active service.”