Viral Video: No Pipeline Vandalism In Ipaja – Lagos Fire Service

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has urged the public to disregard a three minutes, fifty seconds video which has been trending since Monday 24th July. The video is about a purported pipeline vandalism around Aboru area of Ipaja, Lagos.

A male voiceover in the video could be heard alerting authorities to come to the community’s rescue so as to avert the imminent danger the community was prone to.

Reacting, the fire service, in a statement by the Director, Adeseye Margaret, described the video as a rumour that should be ignored.

The statement read in part, “Members of the public, especially residents of Aboru, Iyana paja are advised to ignore the unfounded rumour and go about their businesses as there is no pipeline vandalism that might result in imminent fire outbreak in d area.

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has conducted a thorough investigation and has found out that the trending video was an incident that happened on 30th October, 2020 which was properly managed.

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service wish to plead with members of the public to refrain from raising false alarm either on the social media or using the emergency numbers of the State.”