Viral Video: No Attack, Killing of Officers in Imo – Police

The Imo State Police Command has cleared the air concerning a video making the rounds in the media alleging the attack and killing of Police Officers at Emekuku in Owerri North LGA of the state on Friday.

According to the command, there was no record of any incident of attack and killing of Police Officers in Imo State on Friday.

The command, in a statement signed by the Spokesman, Henry Okoye, said the incident shown in a viral video happened at Nwofe road, outskirts of Abakiliki Town, in Ebonyi State.

The statement added that the Ebonyi State Police Command had issued a statement confirming the attack, stating further that an intense manhunt is ongoing to hunt down the hoodlums responsible for the dastardly act.

“To this effect, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma calls on the general public to disregard the misinformation as circulated by rumor peddlers and miscreants whose stock in trade is to circulate false information capable of causing panic and apprehension amongst the good people of Imo State.

“The CP encourages Imolites to go about their lawful business without any form of fear or Intimidation as the Command under his watch is relentless in ensuring the maximum safety and security of the law-abiding residents in the State as well as in sustaining the already established peace and nightlife in the State…5

“To this end, the CP beckons on ‘Ndi Imo’ to continue to cooperate with the Police and other sister security agencies in the State by reporting any suspicious person or clandestine activities observed in their vicinity to the nearest Police Station or via 08034773600, 08098880197.

“The CP calls on the media to continue cooperating with the Command by reporting verified and credible news to the public,” the statement concluded.