Viral Video: Nigerian Embassy In Niger Not Torched – FG

The Federal Government has described as fake the videos in circulation with the claim that the Nigerian embassy in Niamey, Niger Republic, has been torched by hoodlums.

In a statement issued, the Federal Government admitted that there was an attempt on the embassy building but it was foiled by security operatives.

The statement was signed by Liti Auwalu, for the Ambassador to Niger.

It read, “It has been brought to our notice that fake videos showing the torching of the Chancery Building in Niamey by protesters is circulating on various social media platforms.

“The Embassy wishes to inform the general public that even though protesters tried to gain access to the Embassy on 30th July 2023, the Nigerien Military and Police Authorities promptly curtailed the situation.

“At the moment, the Embassy is well guarded by the Nigerien Military and other Security Authorities.

“We reiterate that the videos are fake and as such the general public is enjoined to disregard such videos.”