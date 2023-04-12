Viral Video: IGP Orders Immediate Trial Of Policemen Assaulting Civilian

The Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has said the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has ordered the immediate trial of the officers seen in a viral video assaulting a citizen in Port Harcourt.

Adejobi, in a statement on Twitter on Wednesday, also revealed that some officers seen firing shots in Kano have had their case concluded by the force.

He wrote, “ASSUALT: The IGP interviewed the policemen involved in the case personally today Wednesday and ordered the immediate trial of the men, while another member of the team who is at large be produced for necessary disciplinary action.

“The outcome of the trial will be made public as soon as possible. The insp who was on a t-shirt and jeans, with beards, has a very clean shave and put on camo to the FHQ. He couldn’t wear that operational outfit in the viral video.

“This is an indication that many of them who are deviants do whatever they do on the field with the belief that no one sees them. Hence, the need to expose them for any wrongdoings.

“Also, the trial of the men from Kano who were firing to rub the ego of a Kano-based musician has been concluded. I expect to have the report tomorrow for my press statement. Thanks.”