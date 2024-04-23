Viral Video: FCT Police Probe Bullying of Leads British International School Student

The FCT Police Command has said it is investigating the incident captured in a viral video concerning some students of Leads British International School.

Our correspondent who sighted the video saw how some students of the school were bullying a female colleague of theirs. It is, however, not clear why the students were bullying their colleague.

Following an outrage on social media, the FCT Police Command, according to Spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said officers have been deployed in the school to forestall break down of law and order.

She shared on X, “In a proactive response to alarms raised by some members of the public regarding videos circulating on social media depicting the bullying of students at the above mentioned school, the FCT Police Command is on top of the situation and has deployed seasoned officers to the school premises for investigations and to forestall any possible breakdown of law and order.”