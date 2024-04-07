Viral Video: Cops Right to Demand Drone Permit – Lagos Police

The Lagos State Police Command has said that the police officers acted within the ambit of the law to demand to see a permit from a drone operator on the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge..

The command said this through its Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in response to a now viral video showing two police officers demanding a drone permit from the operator.

According to Hundeyin, “For emphasis, Nigerian aviation laws stipulate that a permit must be obtained from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for the operation of drones weighing more than 250 grams anywhere within the country.

“Nonetheless, the Lagos State Police Command totally condemns the unprofessional conduct of the officers in attempting to extort the drone operator as can be seen in the concluding part of the video. 3/4

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Adegoke Fayoade, mni has, therefore, directed the Commanding Officer of 49 PMF Akodo, from whose squadron the police officers were duly posted to the bridge, to produce the men for appropriate disciplinary actions.”