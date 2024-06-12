Vidic Backs Ratcliffe’s Approach at Manchester United

Nemanja Vidic has expressed his support for Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, praising his approach since acquiring a minority stake in February.

As Ratcliffe prepares for his first transfer window in charge of football operations, which opens on Friday, expectations are high for significant activity in the coming weeks. United are gearing up for the 2024/25 season under the guidance of Erik ten Hag.

Club sources confirmed on Tuesday that Ineos has decided to retain the Dutch manager and that discussions for a new contract are currently underway.

“I like the approach of Sir Jim Ratcliffe,” Vidic told Sky Sports. “Obviously he is going slowly and isn’t just making decisions with a gut feeling.

“I think he wants to create a group of people that will be in charge of different departments. Man United is a big club with different departments and you have to have good leadership in those departments.

“I hope he is going to choose the right people and obviously they will take their time until Man United again become what we all expect them to be. I am believing that Sir Jim, with his knowledge, not just in sport but as a businessman, he is very successful and knows how leadership is important.”